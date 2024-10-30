PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.030-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.920-3.960 EPS.

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,347,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

