Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $524.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.29 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.