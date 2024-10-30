Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,123 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $80,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after buying an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after buying an additional 1,179,823 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after buying an additional 882,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of XEL opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

