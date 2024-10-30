Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,409 shares of company stock worth $158,213,518. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $759.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $399.41 and a 52 week high of $773.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $709.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

