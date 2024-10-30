Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 230,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 136,324 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

