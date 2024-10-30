Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0692 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. Orchid has a total market cap of $67.81 million and $2.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06732206 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $2,496,009.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

