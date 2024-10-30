Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Opera stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 600,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,369. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04. Opera has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 135.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 4.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

