ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY24 guidance to $5.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.110-5.110 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

