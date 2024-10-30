ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY24 guidance to $5.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.110-5.110 EPS.
ONEOK Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.
Insider Transactions at ONEOK
In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
ONEOK Company Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
