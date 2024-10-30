OMG Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.87 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $34.90 million and $4.87 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

