OFS Capital (OFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Price Performance

OFS opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a P/E ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.