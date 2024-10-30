nVent Electric (NVT) to Release Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVT opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

