Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.1678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVZMY. Citigroup downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Featured Stories

