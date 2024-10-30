Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,996,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 4,300,924 shares.The stock last traded at $107.49 and had previously closed at $111.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 313,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

