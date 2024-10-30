Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110. Northern Trust has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $24.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.