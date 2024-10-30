Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,515,000 after buying an additional 69,782 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $42.76.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

