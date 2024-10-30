Nexum Price Up 128% Over Last Week (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $61,518.14 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 128% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

