New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 78,362 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 78,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $90,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. 2,116,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,517,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.