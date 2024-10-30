New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 65,711 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,711 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $80,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.95. 1,518,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

