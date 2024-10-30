New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,615 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,981 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,066 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

VRTX stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.56. The stock had a trading volume of 116,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $341.90 and a 1-year high of $510.64. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

