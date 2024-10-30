Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.
Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Neurogene
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
