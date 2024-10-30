National Bankshares Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$44.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

X has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.94.

TSE:X traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 64,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,112. TMX Group has a one year low of C$28.52 and a one year high of C$44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

