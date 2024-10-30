Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.32 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $116.32 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,123.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.86 or 0.00515586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00099853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00224686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00027103 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00023068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00070201 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

