Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing the full exercise of its over-allotment option associated with a firm commitment underwritten public offering. The offering, which closed on October 25, 2024, included the sale of units comprising 2,117,646 shares of common stock and 2,117,646 purchase warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $36 million.

Get alerts:

In connection with the offering, Nano Nuclear Energy granted the lead managing underwriter an over-allotment option to purchase additional shares of common stock and warrants to cover over-allotments. The underwriter exercised this option in full, resulting in the purchase of additional shares and warrants. The exercise of the over-allotment option with respect to shares took place on October 28, 2024, with the closing on October 29, 2024, generating gross proceeds of around $5.4 million and net proceeds of approximately $4.9 million.

With the full exercise of the over-allotment option, total gross proceeds from the offering reached approximately $41.4 million, with net proceeds amounting to around $37.7 million. These proceeds will contribute to Nano Nuclear Energy’s financial position and support its objectives going forward. The offering was priced at $17.00 per unit and has brought in substantial funds for the company.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc., an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, will utilize the net proceeds strategically as part of its future plans. The company remains focused on leveraging its resources efficiently within the nuclear energy sector to drive growth and innovation.

In related news, 4Front Ventures Corp. announced a leadership transition as CFO Peter Kampian exits his role. The company expressed gratitude for Kampian’s contributions and welcomed Michael Kronberg, CPA, as the interim CFO. This change aligns with 4Front Ventures’ efforts to streamline operations and enhance financial strategies.

The full details of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc.’s recent offering and financial activities can be accessed via the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nano Nuclear Energy’s 8K filing here.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Recommended Stories