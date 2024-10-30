Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

