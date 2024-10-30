Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $1,993,568.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,630,326.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

