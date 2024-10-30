MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 9,108.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 574,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 568,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $49,007,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 413,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 299,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.30.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.25%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.