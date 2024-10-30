MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,276,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MTUM opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.94.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

