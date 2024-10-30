MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 166.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

