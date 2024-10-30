MONECO Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

