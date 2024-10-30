MONECO Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

