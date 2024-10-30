MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.32 and last traded at $51.76. 209,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,016,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

