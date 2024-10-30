Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

MAS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 811,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

