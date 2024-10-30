Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) is Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Industry Ventures L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343,027 shares during the period. Marqeta makes up approximately 23.8% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 633.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MQ opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -281.36 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

