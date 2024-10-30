Macquarie Issues Positive Forecast for Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Macquarie from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.07.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $8.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,051,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.26. The company has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $232.99 and a 1-year high of $295.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

