Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.49. 1,432,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $256.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

