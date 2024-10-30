Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $124,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after acquiring an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $546.22. 100,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.81 and its 200 day moving average is $516.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

