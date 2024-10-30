Littelfuse’s (LFUS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFUS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $259.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Littelfuse by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Littelfuse by 40.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

