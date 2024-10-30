Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.39

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Linde has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years. Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Linde to earn $17.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.55. Linde has a 52-week low of $376.70 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

