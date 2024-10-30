Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,098.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,009 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 31.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

