Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

