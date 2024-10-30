Legacy Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.96 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

