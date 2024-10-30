Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 3032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Lara Exploration Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$68.29 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.