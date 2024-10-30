Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Landstar System Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.73. 178,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $163.37 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.05). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

