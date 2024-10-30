Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.85 and last traded at $76.67. Approximately 2,082,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,247,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after buying an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 18.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 92.0% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

