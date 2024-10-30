Jupiter (JUP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Billion

Jupiter (JUP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $113.92 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.06791855 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 528 active market(s) with $162,229,673.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

