JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $60.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. 2,853,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Corning by 21.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

