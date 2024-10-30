JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 85,215,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,257,723. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,451,419.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,490,617 shares of company stock worth $13,183,890. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Snap by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

