JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 1,040,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,004,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

