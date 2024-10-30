JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. JetBlue Airways updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,885,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.98.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.