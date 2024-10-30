Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in October

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,875,800 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 2,145,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 288.6 days.

Japan Post Stock Performance

Shares of JPHLF stock remained flat at $9.46 on Tuesday. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

