Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in October

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,875,800 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 2,145,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 288.6 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
Shares of JPHLF stock remained flat at $9.46 on Tuesday. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.
About Japan Post
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Post
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.